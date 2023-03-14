Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.