Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $240,000 Stake in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 367.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Emeren Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group Price Performance

Shares of SOL stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -423.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Emeren Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 92,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $378,489.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,015,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,601,662.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.