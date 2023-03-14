Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $246,000 Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 619.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.34. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

