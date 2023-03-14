Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $290,000 Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Down 5.4 %

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.