Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Well were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148,001 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 15.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 899,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,224.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,381,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,224.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,298 shares of company stock worth $629,246. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Well Stock Up 4.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

AMWL stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

American Well Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.



