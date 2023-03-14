Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $207,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Noble Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

