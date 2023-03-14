Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $209,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE XPO opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

