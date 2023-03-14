Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $227,000 in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.
Insider Activity at ForgeRock
ForgeRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.06. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
