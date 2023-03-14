Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $227,000 in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.06.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
