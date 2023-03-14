Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $227,000 in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $125,741.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ForgeRock news, insider Samuel J. Fleischmann sold 6,357 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $125,741.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,014 shares in the company, valued at $910,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 122,163 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,472,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,831 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.06.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

