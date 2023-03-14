Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $241,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -899.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

