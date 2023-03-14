Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $246,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.