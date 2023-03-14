Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $246,000 in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,263,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
