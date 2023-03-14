Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $248,000 in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

