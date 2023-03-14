Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $251,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 130,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $915.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.