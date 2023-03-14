Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $255,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

UMB Financial Stock Down 15.6 %

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $102.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $914,600. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

