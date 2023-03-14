Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $268,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $135,325,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Yum China by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after acquiring an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 135.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 733,505 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 34.2% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after buying an additional 639,614 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 214.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 604,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

