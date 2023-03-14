Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $277,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,336 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.60. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

