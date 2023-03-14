Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $278,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $300,687,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,468,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.