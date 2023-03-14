Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $279,000 in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,054.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 7.1 %

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.49 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.