Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $280,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genpact Stock Performance

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $2,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:G opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

