Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $282,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 56.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after buying an additional 765,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LCI Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 603,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,940,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LCII. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $103.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.