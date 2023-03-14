Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $295,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in 1st Source by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

SRCE opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

