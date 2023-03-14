Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $299,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,705 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

