Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $222,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.6% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 30,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,543,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 64,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,307,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after buying an additional 342,103 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
