Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $239,000 Investment in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Conn’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CONN. StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Conn’s

Conn’s Stock Down 12.2 %

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.57.

About Conn’s

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.