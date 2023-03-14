Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $240,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spire by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after buying an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Spire by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spire by 2,941.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,041,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SR opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Spire’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

