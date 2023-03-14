Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $281,000 Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,201,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Stories

