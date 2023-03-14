Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $295,000 Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 211,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 189,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,107,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

