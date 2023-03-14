Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 166.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ASTE opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $919.36 million, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.52. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $349.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.55 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.