Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 815.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.