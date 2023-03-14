Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.9 %
Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.49.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
