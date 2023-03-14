Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HTBI opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.78. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,456.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $821,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,369.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $654,114.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,456.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,550 shares of company stock worth $3,530,731. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Stories

