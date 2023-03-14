Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:INSE opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $362.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
