Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market cap of $362.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspired Entertainment Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSE. B. Riley boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.