Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,358,000 after buying an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.