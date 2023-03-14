Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,318 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

