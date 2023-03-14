Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,318 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

