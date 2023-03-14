Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 55.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 238.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $65.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,532. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Q2 Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

