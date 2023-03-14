Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 206,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

