Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 206,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tilly’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
