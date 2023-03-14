Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,280 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other news, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard B. Hare sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $229,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,700.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock worth $1,069,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

