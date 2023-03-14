Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,362 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after buying an additional 316,728 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

