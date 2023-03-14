Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,515 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,862,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after buying an additional 724,220 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

