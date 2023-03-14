Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,515 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,862,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after buying an additional 724,220 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance
Shares of KNX opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.
Knight-Swift Transportation Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
