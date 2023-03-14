Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,484 Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

About Excelerate Energy

NYSE:EE opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

