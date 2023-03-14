Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $214,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $13,963,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Titan International by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 190,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Titan International Profile

Titan International stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $717.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.