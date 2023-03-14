Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $214,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,296,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Titan International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Titan International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after buying an additional 97,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,621.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Titan International Profile

Titan International stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $717.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.