Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at XPEL

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,193,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $475,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,536,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,193,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,629,165 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPEL Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

