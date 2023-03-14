Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE ZUO opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.
ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
