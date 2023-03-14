Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qualys were worth $55,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,502,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $1,792,689. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Shares of QLYS opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

