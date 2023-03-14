Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

