Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,650,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 149,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 703,049 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,403,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sema4 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,339,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

SMFR opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SMFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

