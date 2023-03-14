Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Position Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295,808 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $67,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $18,787,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,558,824 shares of company stock worth $595,709,863. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.