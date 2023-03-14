Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after buying an additional 77,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Finally, Punch Card Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.3% in the third quarter. Punch Card Management L.P. now owns 840,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.67%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,857.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Further Reading

